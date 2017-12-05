Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Tuesday

Varlamov will get the starting nod against the Sabres on Tuesday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Varlamov will be making his fourth straight appearance between the pipes after coming on in relief of Jonathan Bernier on Sunday. The 29-year-old Varlamov has allowed just two goals in each of those outings, but has only one win to show for it. Considering Buffalo has tallied a lone goal in its previous two matchups, the netminder has a decent shot at snagging his ninth victory of the season.