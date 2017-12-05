Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Tuesday
Varlamov will get the starting nod against the Sabres on Tuesday, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Varlamov will be making his fourth straight appearance between the pipes after coming on in relief of Jonathan Bernier on Sunday. The 29-year-old Varlamov has allowed just two goals in each of those outings, but has only one win to show for it. Considering Buffalo has tallied a lone goal in its previous two matchups, the netminder has a decent shot at snagging his ninth victory of the season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Enters in relief•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yields two scores in loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Guarding cage against Devils•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 31 in win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Out again Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...