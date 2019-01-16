Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Wednesday
Varlamov will be between the pipes on the road versus Ottawa on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Varlamov is coming off his first win in six outings after earning the victory over Toronto on Monday. Still, it wasn't an especially impressive outing for the netminder, as he gave up three goals on a mere 20 shots for a .850 save percentage. If not for the fact his teammates put up six goal, the Russian would have recorded a seventh consecutive loss.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Rights ship in win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Monday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Loses fifth straight game•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Looking to snap out of funk•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Brutal night in Calgary•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in goal Wednesady•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...