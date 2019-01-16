Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Wednesday

Varlamov will be between the pipes on the road versus Ottawa on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Varlamov is coming off his first win in six outings after earning the victory over Toronto on Monday. Still, it wasn't an especially impressive outing for the netminder, as he gave up three goals on a mere 20 shots for a .850 save percentage. If not for the fact his teammates put up six goal, the Russian would have recorded a seventh consecutive loss.