Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Wednesday
Varlamov will get the road starting nod versus Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Varlamov returns to the crease after Philipp Grubauer took the previous two outings and will look to extend his winning streak to three games. Unless one of the two netminders can clearly distinguish himself, look for coach Jared Bednar to continue to deploy a goalie split in Colorado.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Beats Bruins•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Shutout spoiled late in third•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Generous to Jets in Friday's loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Designated road starter against Jets•