Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Wednesday

Varlamov will get the road starting nod versus Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Varlamov returns to the crease after Philipp Grubauer took the previous two outings and will look to extend his winning streak to three games. Unless one of the two netminders can clearly distinguish himself, look for coach Jared Bednar to continue to deploy a goalie split in Colorado.

More News