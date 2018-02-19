Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In net again Tuesday

Varlamov has been deemed the starter for Tuesday's game against Vancouver, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

With Jonathan Bernier (head) not traveling with the team, Varlamov will make his sixth start in the last nine games. The Russian has been stellar in that span as well recording a .923 save percentage, but the team has been unable to rally around his play, and he's only found his name in the win column once. Vancouver's struggled with their offense this season and only rank 25th in the NHL for goals scored per game (2.66), but Varlamov will have to battle the fervent crowd at the Rogers Arena for this road start.