Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In net Monday
Varlamov will be the home starter against the Islanders on Monday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Varlamov has been going through a rough patch recently. Over his last six outings he has a 4.19 GAA and .881 save percentage. Perhaps he will turn it around in this home start. The Islanders rank in to the bottom 10 in both goals and shots on net per game.
