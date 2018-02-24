Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In net Saturday
Varlamov will tend the visiting twine Saturday against the Flames, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.
Varlamov has struggled in his recent outings, allowing three or more goals in each of his last three starts. The last two both came on the road as part of a Canadian road swing, but he will attempt to end the road trip north of the border on a high note Saturday against a Flames club that will be without Michael Ferland (undisclosed).
