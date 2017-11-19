Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Lackluster in loss to Predators

Varlamov allowed five goals on 24 shots in Saturday's loss to Nashville.

Varlamov was outdueled by a much better Pekka Rinne and saw his save percentage fall to .903 on the season. While his 7-4-1 record is decent, Varlamov has given up at least four goals in three of his last four outings and isn't trending in the right direction. He has the ability to steal games, but his inconsistency makes him a frustrating fantasy player. Not knowing which version of Varlamov you'll see on any given night makes it hard to recommend the Avs' starter in the majority of shallow settings.