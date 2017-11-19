Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Lackluster in loss to Predators
Varlamov allowed five goals on 24 shots in Saturday's loss to Nashville.
Varlamov was outdueled by a much better Pekka Rinne and saw his save percentage fall to .903 on the season. While his 7-4-1 record is decent, Varlamov has given up at least four goals in three of his last four outings and isn't trending in the right direction. He has the ability to steal games, but his inconsistency makes him a frustrating fantasy player. Not knowing which version of Varlamov you'll see on any given night makes it hard to recommend the Avs' starter in the majority of shallow settings.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal against Preds•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Turns aside 28 shots Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Surrenders four goals in defeat•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Friday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Wins, but still allowing plenty of goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...