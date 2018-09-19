Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Lasts two frames in return

Varlamov allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 5-1 preseason home loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday. He started and logged 40 minutes in the cage before Spencer Martin took over in the third period.

We wouldn't read too much into this performance from Varlamov. It was the Russian's preseason debut and his first game since sustaining a knee injury in late March. The fact that he was able to log two full periods should be considered a victory in itself. Varlamov posted an impressive 24-16-6 record, 2.68 GAA and .920 save percentage with a pair of shutouts last season. He'll try to hold off Philipp Grubauer -- who joined the Avalanche via a trade with the Stanley Cup-winning Capitals in June -- to preserve his status as the No. 1 netminder in Colorado.