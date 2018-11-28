Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Leads team to fifth straight win

Varlamov made 36 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

The Avs' netminder had little chance on either goal Tuesday. Despite conceding twice, the Russian netminder still picked up the win. It's Varlamov's fifth victory in a row and bumps his record to 9-5-2 with a 2.32 GAA and a .927 save percentage.

