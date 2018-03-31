Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Leaves shutout with injury

Varlamov made 30 saves on 30 shots in a 5-0 win over the Blackhawks on Friday. However, he did not complete the shutout. The Russian netminder left the game with an injury after playing 53:31 and was replaced by Jonathan Bernier.

Things were going well for Varlamov until Tomas Jurco crashed into him in the crease. The 29-year-old had to be helped off the ice, which isn't a good sign. Colorado is fighting for a playoff spot, and if he can't play they will have to rely on Bernier, who only returned to action recently himself.