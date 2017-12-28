Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Lets three by in loss

Varlamov stopped 24 of 27 shots Wednesday in a 3-1 setback against the Coyotes.

After four straight games of holding the opponent under two goals, Varlamov struggled to maintain form against Arizona by giving up three goals. The loss wasn't all his fault, as the Avalanche never got going against the Coyotes. A bounce back game might be a tall order against the Maple Leafs, but his consistent play suggests it's at least a possibility.