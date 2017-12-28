Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Lets three by in loss
Varlamov stopped 24 of 27 shots Wednesday in a 3-1 setback against the Coyotes.
After four straight games of holding the opponent under two goals, Varlamov struggled to maintain form against Arizona by giving up three goals. The loss wasn't all his fault, as the Avalanche never got going against the Coyotes. A bounce back game might be a tall order against the Maple Leafs, but his consistent play suggests it's at least a possibility.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending crease versus Coyotes•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 32 saves on Coyotes•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 25 in overtime loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting Thursday in LA•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 30 in win over defending champs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...