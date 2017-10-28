Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Lit up for seven in loss

Varlamov stopped 14 of 21 shots in a 7-0 loss to Vegas on Friday.

Fantasy owners and Avalanche fans alike are asking what happened after this performance. Varlamov entered with a .929 save percentage, but didn't look anything close to that against a Vegas attack that got outshot by 11 but still won easily. Varlamov has now lost three of four, which is a worrisome trend moving forward.