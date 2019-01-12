Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Looking to snap out of funk

Varlamov will start in goal Saturday evening against host Montreal.

Varlamov has put his fantasy owners in a tough spot. While he remains the top netminder for the Avalanche -- a club that averages 3.43 goals per game and features the fifth-best power play at 25.9 percent -- the Russian hasn't skated off with a win since Dec. 15, and he's yielded at least three goals in eight straight contests. Furthermore, the Habs are 11-9-2 at home this season, so take a hard look at the goalies on your fantasy roster to see if there are any viable alternatives to Varlamov for the 10 games that remain on Saturday's daily slate.