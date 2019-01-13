Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Loses fifth straight game
Despite a strong, 28-save performance from Varlamov, the Avalanche lost 3-0 to the Habs on Saturday.
Varlamov can't be blamed for this one, especially after stymieing the Habs four times on the power play. The problem was that the Avs' offense couldn't get going, with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen combining for just two shots. It's a good bounce-back performance for Varlamov, who allowed four goals on 15 shots against the Flames, and he remains a solid mid-tier starter in most fantasy leagues. The worry going forward shouldn't be Varlamov's performance (or health), it should be that Colorado's offense might really be slowing down.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Looking to snap out of funk•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Brutal night in Calgary•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in goal Wednesady•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Expected to dress•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Still sidelined Friday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Won't dress Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...