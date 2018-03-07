Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Loses in overtime to Chicago
Varlamov stopped 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Varlamov turned in a strong performance, but it wasn't quite good enough to get the Avalanche the two points. The Russian netminder has now suffered back-to-back overtime losses, dropping to 18-13-5 on the season with a .914 save percentage. He's started 11 straight games and is playing well right now, making him worthy of a fantasy play whenever he's in action.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets another start Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Ends hot streak with loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Pegged for Sunday's start•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Receives plenty of goal support in 7-1 win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Friday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Douses Flames with 30 saves•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...