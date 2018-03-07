Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Loses in overtime to Chicago

Varlamov stopped 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Varlamov turned in a strong performance, but it wasn't quite good enough to get the Avalanche the two points. The Russian netminder has now suffered back-to-back overtime losses, dropping to 18-13-5 on the season with a .914 save percentage. He's started 11 straight games and is playing well right now, making him worthy of a fantasy play whenever he's in action.