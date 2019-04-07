Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Loses to Sharks

Varlamov allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

The 30-year-old isn't entering the postseason as the hottest goaltender in the world. He went 2-4-0 with an .892 save percentage in his final six games. Limping to the finish line hurt Varlamov's overall numbers, which were a little disappointing. He finished 20-19-9 with a 2.87 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 49 games this season, and may have been passed by Philipp Grubauer as the Avs enter the playoffs.