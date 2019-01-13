Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Losses fifth straight game

Despite a strong 28-save performance from Varlamov, the Avalanche lost 3-0 to the Habs on Saturday.

Varlamov can't be blamed for this one, especially after stymieing the Habs four times on the power play. The problem was that the Avs offense couldn't get going, with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen combining for just two shots. It's a good bounce-back performance for Varlamov, who allowed four goals on 15 shots against the Flames, and he remains a solid mid-tier starter in most fantasy leagues. The worry going forward shouldn't be Varlamov's performance (or health), it should be that the Avs offense might really be slowing down.