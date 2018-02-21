Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 24 saves to edge Canucks

Varlamov stopped 24 of 28 shots in Tuesday's overtime win over the Canucks.

Varlamov didn't turn in a great performance, but it was enough to get the Avalanche their first win in three games. The Russian netminder advances to 15-12-2 on the season with a .912 save percentage. He's been fairly inconsistent of late, but backup Jonathan Bernier (head) is currently out, so the Avalanche will need their starting netminder to be at his best down the stretch.