Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 24 saves to edge Canucks
Varlamov stopped 24 of 28 shots in Tuesday's overtime win over the Canucks.
Varlamov didn't turn in a great performance, but it was enough to get the Avalanche their first win in three games. The Russian netminder advances to 15-12-2 on the season with a .912 save percentage. He's been fairly inconsistent of late, but backup Jonathan Bernier (head) is currently out, so the Avalanche will need their starting netminder to be at his best down the stretch.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In net again Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 36 saves in defeat•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal against Edmonton•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Shaky in relief•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Perfect in victory over Habs•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes against Habs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...