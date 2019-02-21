Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 26 saves in blowout win
Varlamov allowed one goal on 27 shots in a 7-1 victory against the Jets on Wednesday.
In the last two games, Varlamov has stopped 66 of 67 shots (.985 save percentage), but his hot streak spans even longer than that. While he is 3-2-1, Varlamov has also submitted a .943 save percentage in the last six games. He has more work to reach his totals from last season, but overall, Varlamov is 16-15-8 with a 2.79 GAA and .911 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes against Jets•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Second shutout of season•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending cage Monday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Falters in third against Blues•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stifles Jets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...