Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 26 saves in blowout win

Varlamov allowed one goal on 27 shots in a 7-1 victory against the Jets on Wednesday.

In the last two games, Varlamov has stopped 66 of 67 shots (.985 save percentage), but his hot streak spans even longer than that. While he is 3-2-1, Varlamov has also submitted a .943 save percentage in the last six games. He has more work to reach his totals from last season, but overall, Varlamov is 16-15-8 with a 2.79 GAA and .911 save percentage this season.