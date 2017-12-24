Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 32 saves on Coyotes

Varlamov posted his third win in four games, stopping 32 of 34 shots in a 6-2 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Varlamov has now held opponents to two goals or less in four straight starts, and this performance came despite the Avs' offense salting the game away early. He's been above a .926 save percentage in five of his past six games, and he's a top option as long as he keeps this streak going.