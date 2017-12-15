Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 32 saves to defeat Panthers
Varlamov stopped 32 of 33 shots in Thursday's win over the Panthers.
Varlamov bounced back nicely after he gave up four goals in a loss to the Capitals two nights ago. Unfortunately, inconsistency has plagued Varlamov all season, as he owns a 10-8-1 record with a .906 save percentage. The Russian netminder showed Thursday what he's capable of doing for your fantasy team, but these type of performances have been too infrequent. He can be great some nights, but be fully prepared to be disappointed on others.
