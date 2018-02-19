Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 36 saves in defeat

Varlamov allowed three goals on 39 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Sunday.

The Avalanche netminder continues to allow too many goals. That's been a problem throughout his career, as he hasn't posted a GAA below 2.80 since 2014-15. This season, his GAA sits at 2.84, but his save percentage is a respectable .913. He's been up and down since returning from injury at the beginning of February, but overall, he owns a .923 save percentage in the last six games. At the very least, Varlamov can help in that category down the stretch.