Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 36 saves in defeat

Varlamov allowed three goals on 39 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Sunday.

The Avalanche netminder continues to allow too many goals. That's been a problem throughout his career, as he hasn't posted a GAA below 2.80 since 2014-15. This season, his GAA sits at 2.84, but his save percentage is a respectable .913. He's been up and down since returning from injury at the beginning of February, but overall, he owns a .923 save percentage in the last six games. At the very least, Varlamov can help in that category down the stretch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories