Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 37 saves in win over Flyers

Varlamov stopped 37 of 38 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The 30-year-old's red-hot start to the season continues. Varlamov has yet to lose a game in regulation through six starts, going 4-0-2, and his .953 save percentage has him challenging for the NHL lead. Expect him to be back in the crease Wednesday when the Avalanche host the Lightning.

