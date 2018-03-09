Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 39 saves in Thursday's OT loss
Varlamov stopped 39 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
He's had a tough stretch lately, losing three straight OT contests with an .892 save percentage and costing the Avs precious points in the standings. If Jonathan Bernier is ready to get back on the ice after his concussion, don't be surprised if he's between the pipes for Saturday's home game against the Coyotes, and not Varlamov.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending net Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Loses in overtime to Chicago•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets another start Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Ends hot streak with loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Pegged for Sunday's start•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Receives plenty of goal support in 7-1 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...