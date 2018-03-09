Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 39 saves in Thursday's OT loss

Varlamov stopped 39 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

He's had a tough stretch lately, losing three straight OT contests with an .892 save percentage and costing the Avs precious points in the standings. If Jonathan Bernier is ready to get back on the ice after his concussion, don't be surprised if he's between the pipes for Saturday's home game against the Coyotes, and not Varlamov.