Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 44 saves to eliminate Blackhawks
Varlamov stopped 44 of 45 shots in Tuesday's win over Chicago.
The Avalanche eliminated the Blackhawks from playoff contention thanks to a sensational performance from Varlamov. The Russian netminder has looked excellent of late, winning four of his last five games to advance to 22-14-6 on the season with a .919 save percentage. With Colorado battling for playoff position, Varlamov will be relied on more than ever, making him a must-start in fantasy.
