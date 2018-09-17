Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Making return against Vegas

Varlamov (knee) will start Tuesday's preseason game against the Golden Knights, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Varlamov played well last season (2.68 GAA, .920 save percentage) until he suffered a knee injury that led to him missing the playoffs. The fact he's healthy enough to start a preseason game is an encouraging sign. However, the Russian now has to compete with Philipp Grubauer for playing time, so even if Varlamov is healthy his starts may dwindle.