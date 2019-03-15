Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Nabs starting nod Friday
Varlamov will tend the home twine Friday against the Ducks, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
After a pair of games riding the pine, the veteran netminder retakes the cage Friday looking to bust out of a recent slump. Varlamov has surrendered three or more goals in five of his last six starts, owning a 3.18 GAA and a .908 save percentage over that span. The numbers aren't atrocious and he owns better home splits (2.88 GAA and .903 save percentage), so Varlamov should have a good opportunity to pick up another victory Friday against a Ducks club averaging a league-worst 1.94 goals per game on the road.
