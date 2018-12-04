Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Named Tuesday's starter

Varlamov will tend the twine Tuesday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov posted his first shutout of the season and the 24th of his career in his last start, lowering his season GAA to a superb 2.23 to go along with a .930 save percentage and a 10-5-3 record. The veteran netminder will be charged with stopping pucks from a Penguins squad averaging 3.08 goals per game at home this season, though Pittsburgh surprisingly holds a minus-8 goal differential.