Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Named Wednesday's starter
Varlamov will start the second leg of a home-and-home set against Boston on Wednesday, J.J. Jerez of Mile High Sports reports.
In the first game of the series, Varlamov pitched a 29-save shutout en route to a 4-0 win in Boston and will be looking for a repeat performance Wednesday. Though it's still very early in the season, the Avs have picked up two wins from their first three games, while allowing just two goals per contest. Additionally, Boston will be without No. 1 center Patrice Bergeron on Wednesday, whose absence in Monday's contest caused the Bruins' offense to sputter.
