Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Needs to stop playing sieve

Varlamov made 24 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

Varlamov is in the midst of a queasy stretch -- he has allowed at least three goals in each of his last four starts (1-2-1). And since his return from injury in early February, Varlamov has struggled to find a groove. He is 2-4-1in seven starts (nine appearances) since his return. His value is limited unless he can stop playing sieve.