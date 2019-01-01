Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Not 100-percent healthy

Varlamov is "kind of banged up" according to Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, who has appointed Philipp Grubauer as the starter for Wednesday's home game against the Sharks.

The Avalanche called up netminder Pavel Francouz on Tuesday morning, and the rookie presumably would back up Grubauer if Varlamov needs time off to recover. Expect more clarity on this situation by Wednesday evening, though it's worth noting that Bednar is confident Varly will dress.