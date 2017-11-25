Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Out again Saturday
Varlamov (illness) will miss his fourth straight game Saturday, when the Avalanche play host to the Flames, NHL.com reports.
The oft-ailing netminder is expected to be healthy enough to start Wednesday's game against the Jets, but a lot can change by then. Meanwhile, Jonathan Bernier will continue filling in between the pipes for a Colorado team that has fallen back to earth after a hot start to the season; it currently sits in sixth place within the Central Division.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Won't travel with team•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Out sick Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Lackluster in loss to Predators•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal against Preds•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Turns aside 28 shots Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...