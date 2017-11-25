Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Out again Saturday

Varlamov (illness) will miss his fourth straight game Saturday, when the Avalanche play host to the Flames, NHL.com reports.

The oft-ailing netminder is expected to be healthy enough to start Wednesday's game against the Jets, but a lot can change by then. Meanwhile, Jonathan Bernier will continue filling in between the pipes for a Colorado team that has fallen back to earth after a hot start to the season; it currently sits in sixth place within the Central Division.