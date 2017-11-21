Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Out sick Tuesday

Varlamov is dealing with an illness ahead of Wednesday's game against the visiting Stars, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Varlamov's illness will force the Avalanche to continue playing primary backup Jonathan Bernier, who overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat the Red Wings in overtime Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories