Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Out sick Tuesday
Varlamov is dealing with an illness ahead of Wednesday's game against the visiting Stars, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Varlamov's illness will force the Avalanche to continue playing primary backup Jonathan Bernier, who overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat the Red Wings in overtime Sunday.
