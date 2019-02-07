Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Patrolling blue paint against Caps

Varlamov will defend the net versus Washington on the road Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Varlamov has disappointed of late, as he is 2-6-2 with a 3.14 GAA in his last 10 appearances. The 30-year-old is coming off a five-goal shelling at the hands of Vancouver, which saw coach Jared Bednar turn to Philipp Grubauer against Columbus on Tuesday. Until either netminder can separate himself, look for the two guys to split time the rest of the way.