Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Patrolling blue paint against Caps
Varlamov will defend the net versus Washington on the road Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Varlamov has disappointed of late, as he is 2-6-2 with a 3.14 GAA in his last 10 appearances. The 30-year-old is coming off a five-goal shelling at the hands of Vancouver, which saw coach Jared Bednar turn to Philipp Grubauer against Columbus on Tuesday. Until either netminder can separate himself, look for the two guys to split time the rest of the way.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yields five goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Guarding home goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 23 shots in loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets rare win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...