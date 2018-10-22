Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Patrolling crease Monday

Varlamov will guard the cage against the Flyers on the road Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Varlamov returns to the crease after a two-game stint on the bench in favor of Philipp Grubauer. While it's still early in the season, coach Jared Bednar appears to be looking at a goalie split this year and could bounce between the two netminders. The 30-year-old Varlamov has yet to lose in regulation this season, as he is 3-0-2 with a 1.77 GAA and will look to keep that streak alive in the City of Brotherly Love.