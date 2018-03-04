Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Pegged for Sunday's start

Varlamov will patrol the crease Sunday against the Predators.

Varlamov is ready for his eighth straight start, and he's looked good in the previous seven, winning four outings and producing a .920 save percentage. In the midst of a playoff hunt, the Avs have mustered plenty of offensive support as well, averaging five goals per game over the last three. However, the Preds enter Sunday's game on a seven-game win streak, scoring 4.71 goals per game in that span and converting on 29.1 percent of their power plays. This makes Varlamov a tough start with a threatening opponent, especially since in his first two meetings with Nashville this season, he allowed nine goals on 58 shots -- a .845 save percentage.

