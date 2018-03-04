Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Pegged for Sunday's start
Varlamov will patrol the crease Sunday against the Predators.
Varlamov is ready for his eighth straight start, and he's looked good in the previous seven, winning four outings and producing a .920 save percentage. In the midst of a playoff hunt, the Avs have mustered plenty of offensive support as well, averaging five goals per game over the last three. However, the Preds enter Sunday's game on a seven-game win streak, scoring 4.71 goals per game in that span and converting on 29.1 percent of their power plays. This makes Varlamov a tough start with a threatening opponent, especially since in his first two meetings with Nashville this season, he allowed nine goals on 58 shots -- a .845 save percentage.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Receives plenty of goal support in 7-1 win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Friday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Douses Flames with 30 saves•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stymies Canucks in 3-1 win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes against Canucks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...