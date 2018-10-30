Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Penciled in to start Thursday

Varlamov is scheduled to start against host Calgary on Thursday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov has won half of his starts (eight) and leads the league with a sparkling .950 save percentage. The Russian is playing at such a high level that fantasy owners are safely using him as a set-and-forget type in season-long settings, but he may not get a ton of exposure in DFS settings against a Calgary team that ranks fifth in the league by means of averaging 3.80 goals per game at Scotiabank Saddledome.

