Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Perfect in victory over Habs

Varlamov turned aside 44 Montreal shots Wednesday in a 2-0 win over the Canadiens.

Make no mistake, Varlamov absolutely stole this game for the Avalanche. Colorado got outshot 44 to 25 by a team near the bottom of the Atlantic Division and still managed to pull out a win because Varlamov gave them the opportunity to win the game with just a goal. One thing's for sure: this was certainly the matchup Varlamov needed, and now it remains to be seen if he can permanenty regain his form moving forward.