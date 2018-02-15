Play

Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Perfect in victory over Habs

Varlamov turned aside 44 Montreal shots Wednesday in a 2-0 win over the Canadiens.

Make no mistake, Varlamov absolutely stole this game for the Avalanche. Colorado got outshot 44 to 25 by a team near the bottom of the Atlantic Division and still managed to pull out a win because Varlamov gave them the opportunity to win the game with just a goal. One thing's for sure: this was certainly the matchup Varlamov needed, and now it remains to be seen if he can permanenty regain his form moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories