Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Perfect in victory over Habs
Varlamov turned aside 44 Montreal shots Wednesday in a 2-0 win over the Canadiens.
Make no mistake, Varlamov absolutely stole this game for the Avalanche. Colorado got outshot 44 to 25 by a team near the bottom of the Atlantic Division and still managed to pull out a win because Varlamov gave them the opportunity to win the game with just a goal. One thing's for sure: this was certainly the matchup Varlamov needed, and now it remains to be seen if he can permanenty regain his form moving forward.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes against Habs•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Falls short against Hurricanes•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gives up three in relief•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Scheduled to start Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Sharp, but loses in return from IR•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Back in action Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...