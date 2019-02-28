Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Picks up shootout win
Varlamov let in two goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.
Varlamov gave up a late goal to Canucks winger Josh Leivo in the third period to force the extra session and skills competition. Varlamov's record improves to 18-15-9 with a 2.80 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Russian goalie has won four of his last five starts, but the Avs next face the Pacific-leading Sharks on Friday.
