Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Picks up shootout win

Varlamov let in two goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

Varlamov gave up a late goal to Canucks winger Josh Leivo in the third period to force the extra session and skills competition. Varlamov's record improves to 18-15-9 with a 2.80 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Russian goalie has won four of his last five starts, but the Avs next face the Pacific-leading Sharks on Friday.