Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Pinned with unlucky OT loss

Varlamov turned aside 33 of 35 shots, but still took the 2-1 overtime loss against the Bruins on Sunday.

Varlamov has been leaky lately, with 16 goals against in his prior four starts, but he didn't get enough help from his friends here. He drops to 13-13-8 with a 2.91 GAA and a .906 save percentage. With Philipp Grubauer also struggling, the Avalanche have a volatile goaltending situation. Proceed with caution until one or the other can control the crease.