Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Pitches shutout

Varlamov earned his 24th career shutout Sunday, requiring 24 saves to get the job done against host Detroit.

Varlamov looked quite comfortable in the Motor City, aside from a sequence in the second period that saw the goalie casually handle the puck behind the cage, only for Gustav Nyquist to pick his pocket and set up Anthony Mantha with a grade-A scoring chance right from the high slot. Varlamov was able to make a quick blocker save on Mantha to preserve the eventual shutout, and Colorado's unstoppable top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog factored into both goals to support the Russian in his latest road start.