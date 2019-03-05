Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Pitted against Red Wings
Varlamov will start in goal Tuesday night against the visiting Red Wings, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Detroit has lost seven straight games to bolster Varlamov's appeal as a DFS play who likely won't cost top dollar on a 10-game slate. The Russian is 18-16-9 with a 2.83 GAA and .911 save percentage over 44 games.
