Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Plays much better despite loss
Varlamov allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.
It was a disappointing end to the night, but this was the best Varlamov has played in awhile. Since recording a shutout on Dec. 2, he had posted an .844 save percentage and hadn't recorded a save percentage above .905 in any of his five starts before Saturday. The slump has dropped his numbers, but at least Varlamov looks to be back on track after a pretty good Saturday performance. He is 11-8-4 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.79 GAA this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Facing Chicago•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Set for backup role•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Won't play versus Coyotes•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Taking second game of back-to-back•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yields three in loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In net Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...