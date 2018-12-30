Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Plays much better despite loss

Varlamov allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.

It was a disappointing end to the night, but this was the best Varlamov has played in awhile. Since recording a shutout on Dec. 2, he had posted an .844 save percentage and hadn't recorded a save percentage above .905 in any of his five starts before Saturday. The slump has dropped his numbers, but at least Varlamov looks to be back on track after a pretty good Saturday performance. He is 11-8-4 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.79 GAA this season.