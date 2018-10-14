Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Plays well despite OT loss

Varlamov set aside 38 of 41 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime home loss to the Flames.

The outcome wasn't ideal, but Varlamov played quite well in this contest, as he worked through a scoreless first period and came up with a number of big saves, most notably when he robbed two quick scoring chances courtesy of Matthew Tkachuk near the side of the cage. Varly is now 3-0-1 with a 1.75 GAA and .946 save percentage on the young season.