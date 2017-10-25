Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Prevails over Stars

Varlamov set aside 34 of 37 shots in Tuesday night's 5-3 home win over the Stars.

The Russian backstop has been healthy and producing at a high level in the infancy of the 2017-18 campaign. He's now skated off with wins in four of his first six appearances to complement serviceable ratios, including a 2.34 GAA and .929 save percentage and one shutout. He makes for a solid, yet unspectacular, mid-tier fantasy goalie.