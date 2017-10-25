Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Prevails over Stars
Varlamov set aside 34 of 37 shots in Tuesday night's 5-3 home win over the Stars.
The Russian backstop has been healthy and producing at a high level in the infancy of the 2017-18 campaign. He's now skated off with wins in four of his first six appearances to complement serviceable ratios, including a 2.34 GAA and .929 save percentage and one shutout. He makes for a solid, yet unspectacular, mid-tier fantasy goalie.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting against Dallas•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 30 in loss Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Facing shots in Nashville•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Allows just two goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Set to start Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 20 in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...