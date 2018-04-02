Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Probably doesn't need surgery

Varlamov's injury concerns his left knee, and while he's out indefinitely, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar doesn't believe the goalie will require surgery.

The veteran will miss the remainder of the regular season, but that only amounts to four games. However, it's possible that Colorado makes its way into the postseason, therefore, Varlamov will continue to be evaluated in case the team does clinch a playoff spot. In the meantime, Jonathan Bernier ascends to the top of the depth chart among Avalanche goalies; he's worth considering if you've lost Varly.