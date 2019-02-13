Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Pulled in defeat

Varlamov gave up three power-play goals and left after making just 13 saves on 17 shots in a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Problems with the Leafs are going to happen to even the best goaltenders, but Varlamov's had these problems for a while now. His strong outing against Boston in his previous start now looks to be fool's gold, and Varlamov is back to struggling.

