Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Questionable Wednesday

Varlamov is under the weather, putting his availability for Wednesday's matchup with the Flyers into doubt, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Varlamov's absence will certainly not go unnoticed, as the Avs are in a fight for a playoff spot. The netminder has appeared in 21 straight games, during which he registered a 10-5-4 record. Regular backup Jonathan Bernier (infection) won't be available, so Colorado will have to turn to either Spencer Martin or Andrew Hammond in the event Varlamov can't give it a go.