Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Ready for matinee
Varlamov will start in goal on the road versus the Islanders on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Varlamov is in pursuit of his first win since knocking off the Predators on Jan. 19 -- losing a pair of regulation games and dropping another in overtime since then. He'll be facing an Islanders team that is 15-7-4 at home this season, so proceed with caution.
