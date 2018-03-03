Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Receives plenty of goal support in 7-1 win

Varlamov made 31 saves during Friday's 7-1 win over Minnesota.

This was the third consecutive victory for the Russian, and he's allowed just four goals during the winning streak. Varlamov's had ups and downs this season, and once again, injuries have hindered his fantasy value. However, he should still be viewed as a solid option in the majority of matchups moving forward. Varlamov takes an 18-13-3 record, .914 save percentage and 2.81 GAA into a daunting matchup against the Predators on Sunday.