Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Receives plenty of goal support in 7-1 win
Varlamov made 31 saves during Friday's 7-1 win over Minnesota.
This was the third consecutive victory for the Russian, and he's allowed just four goals during the winning streak. Varlamov's had ups and downs this season, and once again, injuries have hindered his fantasy value. However, he should still be viewed as a solid option in the majority of matchups moving forward. Varlamov takes an 18-13-3 record, .914 save percentage and 2.81 GAA into a daunting matchup against the Predators on Sunday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Friday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Douses Flames with 30 saves•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stymies Canucks in 3-1 win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes against Canucks•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Needs to stop playing sieve•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...